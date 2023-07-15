The newly formed Dolphins have reportedly tabled a four-year contract to sign brothers Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu in a two-club war with the Wests Tigers.

The brothers, who were granted permission to leave the club from the Manly Sea Eagles, have been heavily linked to the Dolphins and Wests Tigers in recent weeks.

They were granted permission due to the Sea Eagles not being able to retain their services due to the re-signing of Josh Schuster and the signings of Luke Brooks, Tommy Talau, Matt Lodge and Jaxson Paulo.

Whilst they have met with both future Wests Tigers, coach Benji Marshall and current Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett, the latter, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, have tabled an offer to help win them over and win the two-club war for the U19 NSW Blues representatives.

It is understood that the contract is a four-year deal; however, it is unknown how much the lucrative offer is set to be.

If they join the Dolphins, Samuela Fainu will add to an already stacked forward line-up, while Latu Fainu will contend with fellow youngster Isaiya Katoa, Sean O'Sullivan, Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima for the two halves spots.

In the other direction, the Tigers need a quality halfback after the departure of Luke Brooks, and the brothers will see them link up with older brother Sione Fainu, who is already assigned to the club's top 30 squad.