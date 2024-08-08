The Dolphins have provided an official update on seven of their injured players ahead of their match against the New Zealand Warriors this weekend.

The club has confirmed that both Jamayne Isaako (ankle) and Tevita Pangai Junior (calf) have been named to face the Warriors, but they could be late omissions.

The two players will both undergo a rehabilitation run on Thursday and will be given every chance to prove their fitness until a decision is made at the club's Captain's Run on Saturday.

In some good news for the club, Kodi Nikorima (illness) will be ready to go against the Warriors, while hooker Jeremy Marshall-King (foot) could return before the end of the season and will be available for the finals if they are to make it.

Forwards Euan Aitken (pec), Thomas Flegler (shoulder) and Tom Gilbert (ACL) will take no further part in the 2024 NRL season.

Casualty Ward