The Dolphins have been dealt another massive blow with injury, as halfback Anthony Milford has done his hamstring against the Dragons.

In less than 20 minutes into his second game with the Dolphins, Milford pulled up whilst running with the ball. Knowing he injured his hamstring, he immediately went off the field.

The hamstring injury was confirmed by Fox Sports, with the Dolphins interchange staff providing the update.

"It is official, Anthony Milford's afternoon is over," James Hooper said during Fox Sports' coverage of the game.

"He has done his hamstring. The Dolphins' bench have confirmed it."

This means he won't return this afternoon and will more than likely miss a few weeks, with even minor hamstring injuries usually ruling players out for a fortnight.

Adding salt to the wounds of the Dolphins, Milford is the second playmaker they have lost in two weeks, with Sean O'Sullivan injuring himself last week and being out for a likely period of between three and four months with a ruptured pectoral muscle.

Against the Dragons, Jeremy Marshall-King has been moved into the halves with Ray Stone moving into the hooker role.

However, going forward Kod Nikorima is the most likely replacement to be paired alongside Isaiya Katoa after he moved to the Dolphins from the South Sydney Rabbitohs during the off-season.

The Dragons led the Dolphins 12 points to 6 shortly before halftime.

