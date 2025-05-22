The Dolphins have secured a major victory in the free agent market, reportedly securing the services of 17-year-old boom forward Brian Pouniu beyond this season.

Pouniu, who has been widely regarded as one of the best young forwards in Australia, rejected significant rival interest to re-sign with the club, according to Wide World of Sports.

A member of the Queensland Maroons' U19 emerging squad, Pouniu has been identified as the long-term backrower in Kristian Woolfe's first-grade outfit. His new deal will introduce him into the Dolphins' top 30 squad, which will grant the teenage sensation the opportunity to make his NRL debut in the coming years.

While his preferred position is at second row, the athletic prodigy has the versatility and footy IQ to excel in a number of roles, playing at both centre and lock over the years.

At only 17 years of age, Pouniu has already skippered the Dolphins to a 24-10 grand final victory over the Townsville Blackhawks in the Cyril Connell Cup, which is an under-16 competition run by the Queensland Rugby League (QRL).

The Dolphins have yet to confirm the Mal Meninga Cup grand finalists' signature, but with reports that he has ignored multiple clubs' attempts at securing his services, it seems the NRL's 17th franchise is building a solid foundation up in Redcliffe.