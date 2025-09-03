The Dolphins have birthed a few cult heroes since the club's NRL inception in 2023, but perhaps none as widely loved as Mark Nicholls.

Despite his popularity with the fans, the veteran prop will not be remaining at the club, with the club announcing his retirement today.

While he is gearing up to conclude 193-match career, there are reports that he could be making his way overseas in 2026.

According the All Out Rugby League, Nicholls' management has alerted clubs in the Super League of his availability, with hopes of securing a multi-year deal.

The 35-year-old forward has been unsuccessful in securing a future with the Dolphins past this year, which has opened the door for an international switch in 2026.

Nicholls believes he still has much to offer, and feels as though a few years in the Super League would be beneficial to all parties.

The reports have not specified which clubs would be interested in the veteran prop's services; however, with multiple Super League squads desperately seeking middles, it would be hard to imagine Nicholls missing out on a deal from next year onwards.

The Dolphins' big man has featured in 193 matches across his 14-year career, playing for the Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs, and now the Dolphins.