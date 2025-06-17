I'm on record as saying I found Round 15's action a little underwhelming.

Unfortunately, that is the cold, hard reality of Origin-effected football.

That said, results very much matter over this period and they've seen a big shift in both the NRL ladder and here in our Power Rankings.

Where did your team land on our Power Rankings following Round 15?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders enjoyed their first Bye of the season. They sit pretty right now with 11 wins and a very comfortable +98 points differential.

An away trip on Friday night against the Tigers certainly won't scare the well-rested Green Machine.

2. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (2)

The Dogs held off a spirited South Sydney side on Sunday afternoon but were the much better side on the day.

Their back five were all monsters on the day while Toby Sexton created a welcome headache for Cameron Ciraldo by putting in a massive performance.

The feet will g