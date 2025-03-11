The Dolphins have confirmed a double injury blow ahead of Round 2, with forwards Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Connelly Lemuelu to both miss out.

Finefeuiaki suffered a concussion against the Rabbitohs during the season opener, and will miss 11 days of action as a result.

That means he will be stood down for this weekend's clash against the Newcastle Knights, with the Dolphins to open the round on Thursday evening.

The club are expecting the former North Queensland Cowboys forward to be able to return for the Dolphins first home game of the year against the Wests Tigers on Saturday, March 22 provided there are no complications with his recovery.

Lemuelu on the other hand is facing a longer stint on the sidelines, with the second-rower suffering a facial injury during the game against the Rabbitohs.

While he will avoid surgery, it has been revealed he has suffered a fractured eye socket and will miss up to four weeks.

"In good news, Connelly will not require surgery on his eye socket," Dolphins' Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans said in the club's injury update.

"This is a positive as it brings the timeline for his return to the field down to around the four-week mark."

No other players were injured during the game against South Sydney, but the Dolphins are still missing winger Jack Bostock to a knee injury, Trai Fuller with his ACL injury, and Thomas Flegler as he continues to battle nerve damage in his shoulder.

Flegler's return timeline is unknown, while Fuller should be back in the middle of this year. Bostock, on the other hand, is due back for Round 3s home clash against the Tigers where he will likely replace Junior Tupou who has started the season in his spot.