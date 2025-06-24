Jack Bostock's breakout year has come to a sudden halt, with the Dolphins winger officially ruled out for the season after scans confirmed a torn ACL.

The injury, sustained early in the win over Newcastle in Perth, brings a cruel end to what had been a strong campaign for the rising flyer.

He will meet with a surgeon later in the week to map out his recovery.

Further adding to the Dolphins' casualty woes is confirmation that veteran forward Felise Kaufusi will also miss multiple matches after undergoing knee surgery.

Kaufusi damaged his medial ligament during the recent win over North Queensland but managed to play through the pain and finish the game.

Optimism faded after scans revealed the extent of the issue.

Kaufusi was already out for two games due to suspension and will now also miss round 19 against the Sharks and round 20 against the Cowboys.

Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans said the knee operation went to plan.

“The surgery went well but the recovery does have a six-week time period,” he said.

“Considering we have byes in both rounds 18 and 21, that should give Felise a good chance of playing against the Warriors in round 22.”

With Daniel Saifiti, Tom Gilbert, Max Plath and Thomas Flegler also sidelined, the Dolphins' depth will be tested.