While it has been largely reported that Daly Cherry-Evans would be joining the Sydney Roosters in 2026, no papers have officially been signed, which has opened the door for speculation around another club that could use his services.

While the Manly Sea Eagles skipper hasn't been playing his best footy, he is still one of the best halfbacks of the last decade, and could certainly be a boost to a contending side in 2026.

He will not be boosting the Dolphins, though, with head coach Kristian Woolf pouring cold water over the idea, according to The Canberra Times.

"We'd obviously said we would love a player of his calibre, and I love everything about who is as a bloke and what he has done as a player, but he won't be coming to us,” Woolf told the media on Friday.

"There is no point talking in ifs and buts. I have said before, I think his future is somewhere else.”

While the Dolphins would most likely have the room in their cap to fit DCE in for a year, Woolf gave one very simple answer as to why the former Maroons skipper would not be heading to Redcliffe.

"Isaiya [Katoa] is our halfback," Woolf declared.

"Whenever we get linked to other players, people start questioning where they are going to play, and one thing that is not changing is that Isaiya is our halfback.

“He will be our halfback for the next 10, 12, 15 years.

“People can stop speculating on that.”

Woolf's confidence in Isaias Katoa and the rest of his troops is exactly why this Dolphins outfit has responded so well to him, and it seems that he is unwilling to let anyone get in the way of that.