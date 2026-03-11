Dolphins star Trai Fuller is reportedly being offered to clubs in the English Super League after being overlooked for the first number one jumper of the year in Kristian Woolf's side.

Speculation had been building during the pre-season that Fuller was going to play at fullback for the Dolphins in 2026, pushing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to the centres.

That is how the Dolphins ran out in their final game of 2025, with Fuller's form at the end of 2024, and again in 2025 once he returned from injury, simply too good to ignore.

But Tabuai-Fidow, who played a staring role at the back for the Queensland Maroons in Game 3 of last year's State of Origin series, and has long been regarded as the Dolphins' most influential player, was handed the jumper with Woolf suggesting he couldn't see it going another way.

The comments and selection choices - which have now been carried into Round 2 - seem to suggest Fuller, who is off-contract at the end of 2026, has limited time left in the south east corner of Queensland.

Other NRL clubs, including the Perth Bears, could well yet make a play for the talented, but unlucky, fullback, but Love Rugby League are now reporting out of England that he has been offered to clubs in the Super League competition.

Zero Tackle understand two or more NRL clubs are also interested in Fuller, but formal deals are yet to be tabled.

Fuller has admitted he is open to remaining at the Dolphins, but will likely work through as many options as he can with an eye to becoming a starting fullback in 2026.

It's believed the Perth Bears are one of the clubs who have shown some interest in Fuller. The club have signed options to play at fullback, but no specialist yet, with Fuller and Cronulla Sharks star William Kennedy the most likely options on the open market.

The Dolphins, salary wise, wouldn't be able to contend with the Bears or potentially other clubs both in Australia and England given they have a number of players still off-contract at the end of this year and have dished out upgrades in recent times.

The Dolphins will also be looking to balance their squad, with Tevita Naufahu and LJ Nonu to push for more game time in the coming seasons, but the club already overloaded in the back five.

If Fuller does wind up heading to England, he may well look for a single year deal before linking up with the PNG Chiefs when they commence their NRL existence in 2028.

The Port Moresby-based club are taking steps towards their NRL entry, with the Australian Rugby League Commission confirming on Tuesday their accomodation arrangements in the city, while it's also believed a decision on their first head coach will be made in the not too distant future.

Michael Chammas has already been appointed as the club's first director of football.