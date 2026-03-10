Amid the humid sprawl of Port Moresby, a new chapter in rugby league is quietly taking shape, one measured not in tries and tackles, but in foundations and plans for the future.

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced that the Airways Resort, operated by the Constantinou Group, will serve as the official home base for the PNG Chiefs franchise.

Far from a simple hotel booking, the arrangement signals something altogether more ambitious: a purpose-built village rising on the Airways site, designed to give the Chiefs' players, staff and families a genuine sense of belonging in Papua New Guinea's capital.

Sixty-seven fully-furnished units will be constructed from the ground up, tailored to the rhythms of professional sport and family life alike.

Beyond their front doors, residents will find themselves with access to the Loloata Island Resort and the full constellation of Airways amenities, which will consist of pools, a gymnasium, cafes, medical services, a bar, and even a barber.

The day-to-day texture of life here won't feel like a posting.

It will feel, by design, a community.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys AM was unambiguous about the standard being set.

"This partnership will see PNG Chiefs players and staff housed in brand new, family-friendly accommodation. The Airways facility will not only deliver the team a world-class high-performance environment, but also a community feel which will be unique to professional Rugby League," V'landys said.

"The accommodation will not just be safe and secure, it will deliver a resort style standard of living with first-class amenities and lifestyle facilities.

"This is another important step towards ensuring that the Chiefs are successful on and off the field. The Chiefs will offer hope and opportunity for the country and the region, and it will start with delivering a world-class community environment for the players, staff and families."

PNG Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson framed the development in warmer, more personal terms.

"Breaking ground on the player village is a proud moment for our club," McPherson said.

"This development is more than accommodation it's about creating a true home where our players and their families feel safe, supported, and valued.

"The village reflects our commitment to the long-term success and wellbeing of everyone connected to the Chiefs, on and off the field.

"It's also a key part of our vision to make a positive impact in the community and build a club that unites the people of PNG and brings pride to the nation."

The doors open in November 2027.