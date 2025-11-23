Dolphins star centre Jake Averillo could reportedly entertain a move to the English Super League for 2026 and beyond.

Able to play at fullback, centre, or in the halves, Averillo has been a regular feature for the Redcliffe-based outfit over the last two seasons.

He is off-contract at the end of 2026 though, and a backline crunch at the Dolphins could see the former Canterbury Bulldogs junior look to make a switch elsewhere - with a move potentially happening prior to the end of his deal.

It has been rumoured the Perth Bears would turn him into a target for their inaugural season in 2027, while other Sydney-based clubs in need of backline depth could also make a play for the centre.

Love Rugby League though are reporting that several clubs in England are looking into the idea of bringing him halfway around the world a season early.

The Dolphins have not commented on the situation, and it would come as a surprise to many in rugby league circles to see Averillo depart a season early given his class and form at the Dolphins, where he has scored 11 tries in each of his seasons, and played all but one game.

Heading into 2026, the Dolphins may have too many players for their backline following the arrival of Selwyn Cobbo. He and Averillo are joined by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Trai Fuller in the race for the number one jersey. If Fuller plays at fullback, then Tabuai-Fidow would shuffle to the centres, with Herbie Farnworth a guaranteed starter.

That would leave Averillo on the outside looking in, and the chance of moving to the wing - where Jack Bostock, goal-kicker Jamayne Isaako and Jack Bostock are all listed, or five-eighth which has belonged to Kodi Nikorima in the NRL's strongest attacking side, seems slim.

The Dolphins also have youngsters Tevita Naufahu and LJ Nonu in their system for 2026, further complicating matters and potentially stopping Averillo from picking up a role.

The centre and utility back's lack of job security in the top grade, it's understood, could well see him ask for a release heading into the new year.

It's understood St Helens are just one of the sides who are interested in him, and given there would be no issues with him gaining a visa to play as an international in the competition, it's an enticing prospect for teams in the expanded Super League competition.