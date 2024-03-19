The Dolphins are reportedly at risk of losing young gun Caleb Jackson as rival clubs are prepared to sign him for next season.

An Under-19s Queensland representative, Jackson played five games in the QLD Cup for the Redcliffe Dolphins last season and was named as a replacement player for their Round 1 match against the Souths Logan Magpies.

A back who can play at fullback, in the centres or on the wing, Jackson could move away from The Dolphins at the end of the season with other clubs prepared to pounce and sign him, per News Corp.

Off-contract at the end of the season, it is understood that he has begun talks with the club for a contract extension, but they have yet to finalise an agreement.

Due to this, rival clubs are reportedly monitoring the situation closely and are aware of the contract stalemate between Jackson's management and The Dolphins.

In the Under-19s State of Origin game last year, he scored one try and registered one try assist, four tackle busts, one line-break and ran 107 metres for Queensland.