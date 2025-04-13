Mason Teague, a promising young forward for The Dolphins is set to join a new NRL team effective immediately in a player swap deal involving another young player.

Able to play anywhere in the forwards from hooker to lock, Teague made eight first-grade appearances for Kristian Woolf's side with his last being in Round 25 of the 2024 NRL season against the Melbourne Storm - his sole showing in 2024.

A Cook Islands international, the St Dominic's College product arrived at the club from the Penrith Panthers system, where he captained the club to the SG Ball Premiership in 2022 alongside Isaiya Katoa.

However, his time at The Dolphins has now come to a close with AAP reporting that he has signed with Newcastle Knights effective immediately in a player swap deal involving Sebastian Su'a.

It is understood that Su'a will begin training with his new side this week and will move into the Top 30 roster as he looks to make his club debut in the coming weeks.

Signing with The Dolphins at the end of February on a two-year contract until 2027, Su'a stands at an impressive 198cm and started his career in the 15-man code in New Zealand before making the switch to rugby league on a full-time basis and his father (Murphy Su'a) represented New Zealand in Test cricket.

"Our assistant coach Rory Kostjasyn knows Sebastian from his time at the Knights, and we believe he will have a really good opportunity to make an impact here," Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said.

"Having someone of that size, learning from the experience of our existing pack, makes Seb an exciting prospect for us."