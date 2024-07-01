Dolphins' utility Kurt Donoghoe will face three weeks on the sideline for a high shot during Sunday's loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The tackle, which came during the second half of the 20-point loss, saw Donoghoe collect Dragons' prop Francis Molo high before being sent to the sin bin by referee Adam Gee and bunker official Gerard Sutton.

Donoghoe faces an elevated penalty because of his judiciary record, which now carries three or more offences in the rolling 12-month window.

It means the utility will face a three-match ban with an early guilty plea, or four matches if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

The suspension comes at a cruel time for the Dolphins, who could also be without Jeremy Marshall-King in the coming weeks after the dummy half was unable to play out Sunday's game against the Dragons and was seen in a moon boot.

Four other players were also charged across the later games on Sunday afternoon.

Jaxon Purdue, who was surprisingly placed in the sin bin for tripping, will escape with a Grade 1 charge and a fine worth $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

The sin bin hasn't been used for tripping at all in recent times, however, Purdue receiving only the lowest penalty available from the MRC after the Cowboys' win over the Panthers will undoubtedly raise eyebrows.

Three players were also charged during the final game of the day, with Nat Butcher, Adam Doueihi and John Bateman all facing fines from the Roosters' win over the Wests Tigers.

Butcher was pinged for dangerous contact against David Klemmer, Adam Doueihi for dangerous contact against Dominic Young, and Bateman for a careless high tackle against the likely soon-to-be re-signed Angus Crichton.

Doueihi, who has a good behaviour discount, will pay $750 with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he fights and loses, while Butcher and Bateman both pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 with a loss at the panel.

All five players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas, with any hearings to be held at NRL headquarters on Tuesday evening.