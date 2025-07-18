Dolphins forward Oryn Keeley\u00a0and North Queensland Cowboys opponent Coen Hess have both been slapped with charges by the NRL's match review committee after Thursday night's contest.\r\n\r\nIn what was a heavy win for the Dolphins despite a second-half comeback mounted by North Queensland, both charged players will escape with a fine.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768298"]\r\n\r\nKeeley was the only player placed on report during the game for a second-half dangerous tackle on Cowboys back Jaxson Paulo.\r\n\r\nHe has been slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge and will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he is found guilty at the panel.\r\n\r\nHess, on the other hand, wasn't placed on report for a late game crusher tackle against Dolphins second-rower Connelly Lemuelu, but has since been charged.\r\n\r\nThe Grade 1 charge is a first on his record, but will see him pay $1500 with an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he fights and is found guilty at the panel.\r\n\r\nBoth Hess and Keeley must make a call on their pleas by midday (AEST) on Saturday, with any potential hearings to be held in Sydney on Tuesday evening.