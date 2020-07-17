The NRL player’s poll results have been published in the past few days. Although there were the absolute undisputed answers, this year’s poll also produced some major shocks.

Below is a quick run down of the main categories, as well as how I would have voted.

We couldn’t cover every topic as it would have taken all week, however the main ones are covered.

Best Fullback in the game

Players Vote: Tedesco (51%) Turbo (21%) RTS (10%) Ponga (6%) Edwards (5%)

My Vote: James Tedesco

No arguments here in Tedesco. Turbo was the only player who would push him close but for mine Teddy is head and shoulders above even his Manly counterpart. The big shock here was Dylan Edwards polling above King Gutho and Ryan Papenhuyzen. I’m actually a big fan of young Edwards but there’s no way he’s a better player than the Eels or Storm custodians.

Best Winger

Players Vote: Daniel Tupou (22%) Brett Morris (17%) Nofoaluma (11%)

My Vote: Brett Morris

Although I can’t begrudge his teammate Tupou being named, Brett Morris is the undisputed number one winger for mine. It was really always going to be a batter between the two Chooks options with perhaps a Ferguson or Sivo offering a third option. Nofa has had a brilliant 2020 and deserves his spot. Morris for mine.

Best Centre

Players Vote: Manu (44%) Josh Morris (13%) Jennings (9%) Best (5%)

My Vote: Joseph Manu

Again, no arguments here as it comes down to the Roosters centres. Manu, for mine, is the best all around centre in the competition despite being kept relatively quiet this far in 2020. When his form explodes, watch out. Brett Morris clearly number two although I’m shocked Jesse Ramien did not poll.

Best Five-Eighth

Players Vote: Keary (43%) Munster (34%) Brown (4%)

My Vote: Cameron Munster

Despite the incredible form of the Roosters number six, for mine, Cam Munster is still the best number six in the game. I’m certainly not going to talk negatively about this result however as there were two clear options. Brown, despite his relative rookie status, polled ahead of Jack Wighton. How Shaun Johnson wasn’t in the top three despite carrying the Sharks in 2020 is astonishing.

Best Halfback

Players Vote: Pearce (27%) Cleary (22%) DCE (22%)

My Vote: Mitch Moses

This will be controversial but right now if you offered me any halfback in the game, I’m taking the Eels number seven. He controls the game with a rookie number six and has his side leading the competition. Pearce, Cleary and DCE are all great options though so I can’t bag this result. Ben Hunt polled at 3% despite enjoying a career resurgence since moving into the 9. He isn’t a top 10 halfback right now.

Best Prop

Players Vote: AFB (18%) Papalii (13%) JWH (12%) Haas (11%)

My Vote: Josh Papalii

This is the first one I REALLY don’t agree with. The Canberra prop is clearly the best prop in the game in my opinion and I don’t think it’s even close. RCG and JWH for second, with AFB in fourth. Haas is a raw talent with huge potential but fourth seems high. I’m really shocked that Papalii wasn’t a clear winner here. He’s an absolute monster.

Best Second Rower

Players Vote: Kikau (28%) Cordner (17%) Fifita (10%)

My Vote: Boyd Cordner

This is another I was shocked to read. Boyd Cordner is the superior back rower in the game. Wade Graham, at full fitness and form, is the only player who can push him close. Angus Crichton rounds out the three I would pick over the Panthers wrecking ball. Kikau is a brilliant player but when the chips are down I’m looking for Cordner, Graham or Crichton.

Best Lock

Players Vote: Taumalolo (49%)

My Vote: Jason Taumalolo

This should have been 99.9% with only Turbo voting for his brother. How anyone else got a look in is beyond me.

Best Hooker

Players Vote: Smith (35%) Koroisau (23%) Grant (12%)

My Vote: Cameron Smith

The old master is still the best in the business. Hodgson and Cook were closing the gap but both have fallen off considerably, allowing Smith to keep the throne. Api is the undisputed second best right now, couldn’t agree more. Interesting that two of the top three numbers nines are both Storm players. Incredible.

If you were starting a team, who is the first player you’d sign?

Players Vote: Tedesco (19%) Turbo (16%) Ponga (13%)

My Vote: James Tedesco

Absolutely no chance in the world you’re not putting a blank cheque and contract in front of the Roosters custodian if you’re starting from scratch. He’s the best player in the competition, is still only 27 year’s of age yet is experienced at every level of the game, and seems to attract nothing but good headlines. Literally the perfect player to build a new club around. I’m shocked he wasn’t up around 50% of the vote.

If there enough talent for a 17th team

Players Vote: Yes (83%)

My Vote: Yes

Absolutely agreed. The argument against expansion is that teams like the Dogs and Titans are so far below the likes of the good sides. This is obviously true but there are players in the Roosters and Eels squads who can’t make the 17 but would walk into the Dogs or Titans lineups. There’s more than enough talent for another side, but the current spread is not great for an equal competition. You’d likely see more players either return or come across from England too which is exciting.

Where should a 17th team be located?

Players Vote: Brisbane (49%) Perth (18%)

My Vote: Perth

Brisbane? Yuuuuuk. Perth is the only answer for mine. Central Coast second but Perth offers everything. A timezone perfect for late night footy whilst allowing for fans in attendance, a new market and a huge player catchment. The obvious negative is costs involved with flights. Would be tough but a Perth side makes sense if managed correctly.

Other Quick Notes

– I love the six-again rule

– I prefer one referee, although the touch judges need to get FAR more involved

– The video ref should be allowed to rule on forward passes when it’s super obvious

– One (incorrect) challenge is perfect. I don’t want a challenge at every stoppage

– The current NRL administration has done amazing in some horror circumstances

– The 5 minute sin bin would be a great addition for minor incidents

Let us know below how you saw the votes going.