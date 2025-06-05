After reports emerged of him being shopped around to rival teams after being axed to reserve grade, Gold Coast Titans star David Fifita has reportedly attracted the attention of a Sydney team.

One of the highest-paid players in the NRL with an annual salary of around $1 million, Fifita has had glimpses of brilliance signing moving to the Gold Coast but hasn't looked like the same player he was during his time at Red Hill with the Brisbane Broncos.

This has resulted in the club continually missing out on making the NRL Finals.

Despite finding himself out of favour at the Titans, which saw him axed to the QLD Cup recently, the former Origin representative has caught the interest of a Sydney team after reports emerged that he was being shopped around to rival teams less than a month ago.

Less than 12 months after backflipping on a four-year deal worth $850,000 to join the Sydney Roosters, the Wests Tigers have emerged as a potential home for the barnstorming forward.

"They were definitely looking at finding a back-rower to help them," The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas said on the Wests Tigers Life podcast.

"There were some conversations internally about David Fifita and whether they should go there, but Kai Pearce-Paul is definitely looking likely at this stage."

The surprising links between Fifita and the Wests Tigers come as the Gold Coast Titans superstar remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Having not played in first-grade since Round 8, The Courier-Mail is reporting that the star forward was granted medical clearance to return to the field, but he disagreed with the club's medical advice ruling out a return to the field.

The objection from Fifita comes after he was previously axed to the QLD Cup by coach Des Hasler and spent time with the Ipswich Jets.

“I'm not going to whinge about it,” Fifita told The Courier-Mail about his surprising axing to reserve-grade in May.

“I love playing football, I've done the captain's run and the Jets are a great club so I will put on the Jets jersey and represent them the best I can.

“I'll be giving 100 per cent. It is what it is. I'm just excited to play with some of these lads, I know a few guys from the Titans so I'll play the best I can for the guys.

“There is a reason for why this has happened but the real truth will come out one day. Everyone doesn't know the real story.

“There is so much speculation, but I'm playing for Ipswich and I'll be cheering on the Titans boys as well. I hope they win.”