One of the greatest rugby league coaches of all time, Des Hasler, has had a career that most would only dream of.

He'd be forgiven for riding off into the sunset, and after the collapse of his tenure with the Gold Coast Titans, he's earned some time away from rugby league.

Despite that, the 64-year-old says he isn't done, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, with no thoughts of retirement lingering in his mind.

"I really enjoy coaching and will survey the landscape once I've had a bit of a break," Hasler said in his first interview since the announcement of his departure from the Titans.

"I'll head back down to Sydney, assess everything and check out the lay of the land.

"We'll see what happens going forward."

While Hasler was clear that he would need to weigh up his options moving forward, he squashed any calls of him needing to hang up the coach's whistle.

"It's not retirement," Hasler declared.

You'd think the rocky end to his Titans tenure would have left a bad taste in his mouth; however, the veteran coach was full of praise for the club when asked if he had any regrets.

"There's nothing, in hindsight," he admitted.

"It's been great to see players really develop here. Tino is a world-class leader on and off the field.

"Keano Kini has represented his country, JC [Jayden Campbell] is going to be a wonderful seven, AJ Brimson has had his best season of football, and there are many other players on the rise."

His departure has made way for Josh Hannay, who will lead the Titans out in 2026.