Martin Taupau could have been suiting up for his first NRL Grand Final this weekend, clad in blue-and-gold and on the verge of breaking a 36-year hoodoo - if it hadn't been for Des Hasler.

The Kiwi international played 156 of his 222 NRL games at the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, becoming the club's enforcer after joining from the Wests Tigers in 2017, until he was informed that he wouldn't be retained by Manly past 2022.

The 32 year-old needed his future sorted when Parramatta came knocking earlier this season, desperate to secure an experienced, aggressive front-rower before the August 1 cut-off date.

While David Klemmer refused to leave the Newcastle Knights despite the club allowing him to depart if he'd chosen so, Taupau was the next man on Brad Arthur's hit list.

And had things gone Taupau's way, he'd be wearing Nathan Brown's jersey against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday night.

While the unsigned international has his focus set on playing for Samoa at the Rugby League World Cup in a matter of weeks, Taupau admitted that Hasler had denied his request to leave Manly midseason - twice.

“It's always the what-if, but it is sad because it could have been a possibility I was playing tomorrow (Sunday) night,” Taupau told The Sun-Herald.