The Manly Sea Eagles have finally confirmed the arrival of winger Blake Wilson from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.\n\nOne of three players at the Bulldogs who were without a deal for next season, Wilson has unfortunately seen himself fall down the pecking order in recent months.\n\nThis has seen him overlooked in favour of veterans Enari Tuala and Marcelo Montoya, as well as rookie Jethro Rinakama, who has played in the 2025 NRL Finals series after earning Under-19s NSW Blues honours earlier in the season.\n\nA handy back-up winger, Wilson has now left the Bulldogs to sign a two-year contract with the Manly Sea Eagles until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.\n\n“It's an exciting move for me and one that I'm really looking forward to,” Wilson said ahead of the move to the Northern Beaches of Sydney.\n\n“I look forward to meeting my new teammates and all the staff. I've heard a lot of good things about the club.\n\n“Being from Noosa, the coastal lifestyle is also a big plus for us.”\n\n[caption id="attachment_204362" align="alignnone" width="696"] Blake Wilson in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)[\/caption]\n\nOnly featuring in six first-grade matches this season, the move to the Sea Eagles comes after he was linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels at the end of last season.\n\nNow he will contend with the likes of Clayton Faulalo, Reuben Garrick, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Jason Saab, and Tom Trbojevic for a spot in the back-line.\n\n“Blake is a talented winger who is good at his craft and who knows his way to the tryline,” coach Anthony Seibold said.\n\n“He joins us looking for a new opportunity and will add further depth and quality to our outside backs.\n"We're thrilled to have Blake on board."