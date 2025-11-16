One of 13 players farewelled by the Penrith Panthers, forward Riley Price has made an official call on his future, signing with a new club amid overseas links to the Super League competition.

The son of NRL icon Steve Price, Riley has been on the lookout for the past couple of months after being a regular feature for Penrith's reserve-grade side, after coming back from an ACL injury he sustained the year before.

Still only at the beginning of his career, the versatile forward has agreed to a one-year contract with the Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup and will join the likes of Brent Woolf, Jordan Plath and Patrice Siolo.

This comes after he was offered to multiple teams in the Super League by his management, but a move overseas never materialised.

In 13 NSW Cup appearances during this year's campaign, he scored three tries, made 11 tackle busts, three offloads and 385.1 post-contact metres to go with 288 total tackles and an average of 90 running metres per match.

He has also made three appearances in the NRL, with his most recent coming in Round 26 of the 2025 NRL season and his previous two coming during his time with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2023.