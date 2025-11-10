Departed Gold Coast Titans front-rower Ben Liyou has officially signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career heading into the 2026 season.

One of eight players farewelled by the Titans at the end of the 2025 NRL season, alongside the likes of Sean Mullany and Thomas Weaver, Liyou has agreed to join the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition for next year on a one-year contract.

The move to the Tigers will see him link up with fellow new arrivals Harry Dubin from the New Zealand Warriors, Zach Lamont from the Penrith Panthers and Papua New Guinea international duo Judah Rimbu and Sylvester Namo.

Yet to register a single appearance in first-grade, he was a member of the Titans' Top 30 roster for the past two seasons - he has been with the NRL squad since 2021 - but spent his time either sidelined with injury or playing reserve-grade with the Ipswich Jets.

In 16 QLD Cup appearances, he scored one try, made 11 tackle busts and 211 tackles, averaged 56 running metres per match with a total of 317.3 post-contact metres.

This came after he successfully returned to the field after recovering from a ruptured ACL the previous year.