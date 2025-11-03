Departed South Sydney Rabbitohs duo Ryan Gray and Shaquai Mitchell have both signed with a new club for the 2026 season which will allow them to continue their rugby league playing career.\n\nOne of nine players farewelled by the Rabbitohs at the end of their 2025 campaign, Mitchell was set to make the switch overseas to the Super League after catching the interest of two teams.\n\nHowever, he has decided to change his mind at the last minute and will instead remain in Australia, linking up with former Rabbitohs assistant coach Joe O'Callaghan at the Tweed Seagulls on a one-year contract.\n\nThe older brother of Latrell Mitchell, Shaquai has spent the last four seasons with the Rabbitohs, during which he has made 20 appearances in the first-grade competition, but was limited to only 11 reserve-grade games in 2025 after being sidelined with injury.\n\n"The Tweed Seagulls RLFC are excited to welcome Shaquai Mitchell to the club for the 2026 Hostplus Cup season," a statement read.\n\n"Mitchell is a powerful, mobile middle forward who made his NRL debut with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 8 of the 2022 season, going on to play 20 games for the club.\n\n"A proud Indigenous man from Taree, Mitchell has represented the NRL Indigenous All Stars on four occasions and proudly captained the side in the 2025 fixture.\n\n"Welcome to the Seagulls, Shaq — we can't wait to see you run out at Piggabeen in the butcher stripes."\n\n[caption id="attachment_226934" align="alignnone" width="696"] GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: Billy Burns of the Sharks is tackled by Ryan Gray of the Rabbitohs during the round 21 NRL match between Rabbitohs and Sharks at Industree Group Stadium, on July 26, 2025, in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nMitchell isn't the only Rabbitohs player who has signed with the Seagulls as dummy-half Ryan Gray will also be at the club in 2026 after knocking back a NSWRL contract to remain at the Heffron-based club.\n\nA former Australian Schoolboy, Gray joined the Rabbitohs after coming through the Canterbury Bulldogs' pathways system and is known for his work ethic and strong defence in the middle of the field.\n\n\nNo relation to young fullback Jye Gray or former Rabbitohs duo Aaron and Brock Gray, Ryan spent time as captain of the reserve-grade side during the backend of the 2025 season.\n\nThe 2024 NSW Cup Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at the Rabbitohs, he appeared in five NRL matches for the cardinal and myrtle.