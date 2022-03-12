First-year South Sydney head coach Jason Demetriou has emphatically put an end to queries relating to ex-Bunnie Adam Reynolds following his side's 11-4 loss in Brisbane on Friday night.

Following the upset defeat that saw Souths cross the line just once from 40 efforts within the Broncos' 20, the former assistant was unwilling to be drawn into questions relating to the recently departed playmaker.

“It’s irrelevant, he’s [Reynolds] not there so there is no point worrying about it, he’s not there,” Demetriou said in his opening address to the media.

“The decisions have been made, he will be wearing a Broncos jersey this year. My job is to coach them to get the best out of them that we can this year."

After his highly-publicised off-season shift from Redfern to Red Hill, Reynolds was initially set to commence against his career's second chapter against Souths.

However, having contracted Covid-19 in the lead up to Round 1, the Rabbitohs' points record holder was forced into isolation instead.

In his absence, ex-union product Lachlan Ilias earned the chance to fill the number 7 jersey alongside star five-eighth, Cody Walker.

While Souths were widely tipped to take the points at Suncorp Stadium, the added departures of Benji Marshall and Dane Gagai led to an uncharacteristically clunky performance from those clad in cardinal and myrtle, with the strong combinations created last season appearing to have evaporated.

Despite only crossing the chalk once, as well as Walker and Damien Cook appearing erratic off the scrum base, Demetriou claimed he was pleased with his charge's first-up effort.

“I feel confident off the back of what I saw tonight, the attitude was first class and the defensive resolve was really good," the 46-year-old stated.

“We just need to nail two or three opportunities and take the pressure off our attack if we do that things will flow a bit more.”

The void left by Reynolds in the middle of the park was always going to provide plenty for punters and pundits to ponder, but with Gagai's glue on the fringes no longer adhering and Keaon Kaloamatangi unable to riff with Marshall during portions of play, new links to a historic chain will have to be forged.

Demetriou went on to stress that the 2021 grand finalists would have to build into their season, yet while the returns of Blake Taaffe and banned star Latrell Mitchell will provide some normalcy going forward, the club's next fortnight will have members of the burrow on high alert.

Ahead of their Round 4 clash against St George Illawarra, Demetriou's colony will be forced to face Melbourne in Melbourne and reigning premiers Penrith for the first time since last October's heartbreaking defeat.

Kick-off for Souths' Round 2 clash with the Storm is currently scheduled for 8:05pm on Thursday, March 17 at AAMI Park.