South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demetriou has confirmed Kodi Nikorima will make his club debut at the first available opportunity.

The stuttering Rabbitohs, who last week fell to the Brisbane Broncos as Adam Reynolds returned to face his old club providing nothing but nightmares, are clinging on to a spot in the top eight as the halfway point of the season approaches.

The men from Redfern picked up Kodi Nikorima in a surprise mid-season immediate swap on Monday, and Demetriou has plans to parachute him straight into the side.

The utility, who was on the outer and set to exit the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the 2022 season anyway, has signed on for the remainder of this season, as well as having a player option available for 2023.

The coach told The Sydney Morning Herald that the utility half and hooker could even spend time at fullback this week though with Blake Taaffe missing training on Monday with illness.

He also confirmed Nikorima wouldn't spend any time at number nine during his stint at Redfern.

“Kodi will definitely play this week, we’ve got some decisions in and around availability, but at this stage he’ll probably be our No. 14,” Demetriou told the publication.

“Blake is off crook today. The last few weeks we haven’t been able to get through a captain’s run without losing players.

“And we rested Lachie Ilias today, he’s nine games into his career, he’s been outstanding for us, but by giving him until Wednesday off, he’ll have five days rest which he will benefit from.

“Kodi can play that utility role. He loves playing No.7, but he can also play fullback. What I will say is he won’t be playing No.9 while he’s here. I see his value as an attacking weapon, but more in the six, seven and one role."

Nikorima reportedly wanted to remain in Queensland, but if he enjoys his time at South Sydney could well take up the player option to remain at the club for 2023 despite being heavily linked to the Dolphins.

Teams will be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon, with the Rabbitohs to take on the New Zealand Warriors at 3pm (AEST) on Saturday afternoon.