Days away from the 53rd Koori Knockout event in Tamworth, rugby league icon Dean Widders has revealed what viewers can expect at Australia's largest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander gathering.

In a celebration of rugby league, culture, connection, and community, the Koori Knockout will take place in Tamworth later this week as 64 teams compete for the grand prize.

While all the action will take place on the field, the festival will also feature a showcase of Indigenous businesses. stalls and marquees, different types of food and a traditional canteen.

Speaking to Zero Tackle ahead of the tournament, former player turned commentator Dean Widders has revealed what fans can expect on and off the field.

"It's been amazing to call the football and contribute to the event. It's one of the biggest events on the Indigenous calendar but also on the rugby league calendar," Widders told Zero Tackle.

"It's a great way for people still participating in rugby league that might not have the time to play for a full season or train week in, week out.

"They get to go back and play with their family or guys that you grew up with but never had the chance to play football with because of where you lived or stuff like that."

Speaking about what fans can expect on the field, Widders highlighted that an eye should be kept on newly signed South Sydney Rabbitohs utility back Latrell Siegwalt and Kieran Mundine, among others.

"The one that's been standing out is Latrell Siegwalt. He's signed with Souths and he's been a standout who's come through here and showcased his talents," Widders added.

"He's definitely a player to watch out for.

"Another player that I love watching at the moment is a guy called Josh Toole, who'll play with the WAR team. He's a country boy out of Wellington and definitely a good player.

"Then there's a group of young players at Redfern with some famous last names such as Kieran Mundine and even my son Dean Widders Jnr.

"They could be some players that could really go out here and showcase what they've got and there's always these good local players that can go out and play.

"There's a lot of talent outside of the NRL."

You can watch the Koori Knockout exclusively on NITV and SBS On Demand on Sunday 5 October and Monday 6 October, live and free in HD from 09:00 AEST.