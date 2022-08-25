Suggestions that the Canterbury Bulldogs are looking to offload back-rower Tevita Pangai Jnr have gathered momentum this week with confirmation the club has offered the polarising player to a number of other teams.

Speculation only increased after the team announced Pangai would be playing for the Bulldogs’ NSW Cup side this weekend instead of retaining his spot in Mick Potter’s first team.

The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Carayannis confirmed on SEN Radio that the Bulldogs have received little-to-no interest for Pangai after a number of inconsistent performances for the Belmore club.

“It’s no secret the Dogs have offered him to rival clubs,” Carayannis told SEN Breakfast.

“His salary drops next season because he’s on crazy money still, with the back-end of that last deal with Brisbane.

“He’ll get to around the $750,000 mark which is still a lot of money for someone who can’t play consistent football for 80 minutes.

“For one of the highest-paid players, you need to produce. I just don’t see who is going to come knocking for that price tag.

“He’s bounced around a few clubs now and no one can seem to get the best out of him.”

Just days ago Pangai was sharing his excitement about the impending arrival of new Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo – although it’s unlikely the pair will reunite if the Bulldogs move him on. The duo worked together during Pangai’s brief stint at the Panthers in the second half of the 2021 season.

“For Ciraldo to be appointed coach is a dream come true,” Pangai told the Daily Telegraph.

“Technically and management-wise, I’ve had some good coaches coach me – but he’s the real deal.

“I know it doesn’t all come down to the coach, I’ve got to do my part. I’ve got to work hard and it helps that I’ll have a good coach who I respect.

“But if I do fail, that’s on me, not (Ciraldo). The next two years are so important to me.”

Despite the public declaration, the club still seem keen to move Pangai on – but could be deterred by the cost.

“Tevita has shortcomings and some problems,” Greg Alexander said on SEN.

“But if the Bulldogs wanted to offload him, it would cost them a fortune.”

The club’s efforts could also be redoubled after the news that Penrith Panthers back-rower Liam Martin is still yet to agree to a contract extension at the foot of the mountains.

With a desire to maximise his earning potential and a very close personal relationship with Ciraldo, recent reports of a stalemate could prompt the Bulldogs into action.