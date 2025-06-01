Off-contract St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack de Belin has confirmed his intention is to remain part of the joint-venture for the remainder of his career, and that he wants to play on in 2026.

Now 34 years of age, de Belin, despite having a mid-career lay-off, has now played 240 NRL games for the Dragons since his debut way back in Round 16 of the 2011 season.

He has been linked to rival clubs a number of times in each of his last two contract negotiations, but has stayed with the Dragons each time, last time inking a one-year deal which kept him in red and white for 2025.

But instead of retiring, de Belin told the media he wants to play on into 2026, and reports suggest negotiations have commenced between his management and the Red V.

“I'm in a good mind frame, I'm really excited to play on,” the forward said at a recent media conference.

“I feel like my body's in really good nick, I've been playing good football. I don't see the (playing) future ending any time soon.”

The Dragon is coming off an excellent performance against the Knights on Friday evening, and has been one of St George Illawarra's most consistent forwards over the first half of 2025, averaging 109 metres per game and tackling at a typically high 96 per cent so far.

He would break the record for the most games as a St George Illawarra Dragon if he manages to stay fit through to the end of next year.

It's a record currently held by Ben Hornby on 273 games, with Ben Creagh (270), Jason Nightingale (266) and Matt Cooper (243) still ahead of the veteran forward at this stage. Dean Young is the only other player with more than 200 games for the joint-venture.

De Belin said it would be an honour to finish his career as a one-club player.

“It's a fair honour to be able to say I've been a one-club player,” he said.

“I feel like I'm playing good footy to show that I've got plenty left in the tank.

“I bleed for this club, it's the only club I've ever known. Hopefully we can keep it that way.”

The forward has started in all bar four games so far this year.