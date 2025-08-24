Daly Cherry-Evans has been heavily scrutinised by fans and media, after he revealed earlier in the year that he would be departing the Manly Sea Eagles.

Many believed he was quitting the club for a bigger pay check, especially after reports that he would be linking up with the Sydney Roosters in 2026.

With his Roosters deal all but sealed, the details of his contract have been revealed, which may just squash the “money hungry” criticisms.

According to the Daily Telegraph, ‘DCE' will be joining the deal on a major pay cut, his salary sitting at a measly $500,000 for one year.

The reported salary is nearly half a million less than was originally speculated and comes far shorter than what the Sea Eagles offered him to remain.

In addition to the $500,000 is a brand-new car, most likely a BYD, considering they sponsor the Roosters.

The veterans pay cut is expected to help the Roosters re-sign Hugo Savala, who is viewed as the long-term halves option alongside Sam Walker.

It has also been revealed that it was Cherry-Evans who approached the Roosters initially, not the other way around.

The latest developments surrounding the former Maroons skipper's contract point to a deeply eroded relationship with the Sea Eagles, with the veteran star desperate to move on.