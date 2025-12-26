A week after naming his top five players of the 2025 NRL season, rugby league's most respected historian, David Middleton, has named his Team of the Year.

The author of the 2025 Official Rugby League Annual, Middleton, has surprisingly not included 2025 Dally M Medallist James Tedesco in his team and has instead opted to choose Reece Walsh, who led the Broncos to the premiership and capped it off with his international debut for Australia.

Walsh's Kangaroos teammates Mark Nawaqanitawase, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Harry Grant and Hudson Young have also been named in the team.

Meanwhile, Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth, who represented England at the 2025 Ashes Series, was the only player chosen who did not compete in the 2025 NRL Finals series.

New Zealand Kiwis duo Erin Clark and Joseph Tapine have also been named, as has front-rower Payne Haas (Samoa) and back-rower Eliesa Katoa (Tonga), who played during the 2025 Pacific Championships.

David Middleton's Team of the Year

1. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

2. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

3. Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

4. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

12. Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

13. Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors)