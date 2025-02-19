The St George Illawarra Dragons could become David Klemmer's new home after handing permission for Francis Molo to explore his options.

Klemmer has been on the outer at the Tigers over the last 12 months, and while he would still be part of the club's first-choice forward pack, there is little doubt that both sides would be comfortable ending the contract.

A mutual option in his contract for 2026 means if he plays 14 games this year, he will automatically be part of the Tigers in 2026, but that might be blown to smithereens if he leaves the club early.

Klemmer, one of the most competitive forwards in the game and a player with past Origin experience, has reportedly been in discussions with the St George Illawarra Dragons per News Corp and the Sydney Morning Herald.

The news comes as Klemmer was overlooked for the Tigers' pre-season challenge clash against the Parramatta Eels this weekend, with Benji Marshall looking to build a squad that will be able to steer away from yet another wooden spoon in 2025.

The Dragons have been desperate to add forwards to their roster in recent times, with the club chasing but failing to land all of Corey Horsburgh, Stefano Utoikamanu, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Addin Fonua-Blake among others in the last 12 months.

They did eventually land Emre Guler from the Canberra Raiders after he was released to chase a move back to Sydney.

The joint venture also has Francis Molo looking to make his exit. Requesting a release which was originally knocked back, it now appears the Dragons have given the former Queensland State of Origin forward permission to explore his options, with Klemmer shaping up as the likely replacement should he secure a deal elsewhere.

"The club's concern has been Frank's welfare," Dragons chair Andrew Lancaster said per the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Frank and his manager have been told they can officially talk to other clubs but if they want a release from the contract Frank entered into then the Dragons will require adequate compensation."

The Dragons confirmation that Molo has been given permission to look elsewhere for a 2025 contract could see Klemmer make the switch to the club before Round 1, but the Dragons will still need to release Molo to open up a spot - and money - in their squad.

Molo was a walk-up starter for the Dragons heading into 2025 before his release request bombshell dropped, but now that spot could fall the way of Klemmer for the new campaign.

The firebrand prop has played 238 NRL games, with the last 44 of those coming at the Tigers over the last two seasons, while he has also played 19 Tests for Australia and 14 State of Origins for New South Wales.

The former Bulldog and Knight is the sort of player Shane Flanagan is after, given the amount of youth in need of guidance and mentoring in the current Dragons' squad, led by Loko Pasifiki Tonga, who is expected to debut at NRL level during the 2025 season.