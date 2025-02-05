Former Queensland and Australian representative star Darius Boyd has been appointed the new head coach of the Queensland under-19 State of Origin team.

In taking the role, the former fullback and winger takes over from Ben Te'o who has taken a fulltime job at the Brisbane Broncos as part of Michael Maguire's new look staff.

Boyd was an assistant to Te'o last year, with this to be his first head coaching role.

“It's a challenge these boys will need to rise to. I want to set the expectations high and make sure they understand what it means to play for Queensland,” Boyd said of his appointment.

"They'll know the history, the people, the culture, family, and friends… It's about respecting the maroon jersey every time you step onto the field. That respect will allow them to thrive and grow."

Boyd will be assisted by former champion dummy half Andrew McCullough and long-term mentor Jesse Maclean who has worked with Queensland pathways for a number of years.

“It's a great opportunity for all three of us—Andrew, Jesse, and myself—to develop the emerging Queensland players,” Boyd said.

“Imparting that knowledge is crucial in developing the next generation.”

Boyd, who scored 17 State of Origin tries in 28 appearances, and another 16 tries for Australia across 23 Tests, finished his NRL career with 341 games and a pair of premierships under his belt.

The new head coach was also the Clive Churchill Medalist for the Dragons in their 2010 premiership success, and said he would be looking to help the players through the biggest game of their career.

“For many of these boys, this will be the biggest game of their careers so far,” Boyd said.

“Defence wins these big games. We'll work on the basics, ball control, line speed…all the little things.”

Queenslands' under-19 outfit, which is likely to feature a handful of players with NRL experience, will clash with the junior Blues on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday, June 19.