Newcastle Knights veteran Dane Gagai may be forced to don new colours next season, as it was revealed that his club was unwilling to take up his $400,000 team option for 2026.

The former Maroons centre recently played his 300th NRL game, and while the 34-year-old may have been hoping to wrap up his exemplary career in the Hunter, he would now have to do so on a much cheaper contract.

It has been reported by The Newcastle Herald that Gagai had a team option to remain at the Knights in 2026, valued at around $400,000, which is a reasonable sum for most consistent NRL centres.

The Knights, however, seem to believe that the former South Sydney Rabbitohs star is no longer worthy of that sort of money, which leaves Gagai in an awkward position moving forward.

Gagai is still a serviceable centre in the NRL, and while his confidence may have taken a hit following the Knights' rejection of his option, his management are actively shopping him around to rival clubs in need of a veteran outside back.

Sources close to the situation have also revealed that even if Gagai is offered a larger deal than what the club is offering, which is said to be a considerably smaller sum, the Knights still may not feel inclined to match it.

It is unknown whether any other clubs are interested in his signature; however, with Dominic Young returning to the club and James Schiller vying for a permanent centre role, it is unlikely we will see Gagai continue his Knights tenure unless he cops a major undersell.