Tabled a new contract by the Newcastle Knights, centre Dane Gagai is reportedly considering walking out on the club amid outside interest from at least two rival clubs in Sydney.

Over the past 12 months, the Newcastle Knights have decided to rebuild their roster, offloading several players such as Daniel Saifiti, Leo Thompson and Jayden Brailey, while making several new signings, headlined by the arrival of New Zealand international Dylan Brown next season.

However, the futures of former representative players Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell have been clouded in uncertainty since the club decided not to exercise their options for 2026.

As reported by The Newcastle Herald, Gagai is now considering walking out on the Knights after being told he would need to take a pay cut of $100,000 if he wanted to remain at the club.

This comes as the publication reports that his agent is in talks with at least two other teams from Sydney.

It is understood that if he doesn't get picked up by a new team or land an extension with the Knights, Gagai could very well decide to hang up his boots or make the move to the Super League competition, where his younger brother, Jacob Gagai, is currently playing.

"I've been taken for granted because they didn't think I'd move my family again," Gagai told the publication.