The 2020 NRL season kicked off last week and the first round of Dally M votes have been awarded.
Brisbane’s Payne Haas, South Sydney’s Liam Knight, Canterbury’s Josh Jackson, Canberra’s Jack Wighton, Newcastle’s David Klemmer, Melbourne’s Melbourne’s Cameron Smith, Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall and Penrith’s Apisai Koroisau all top the leaderboard with three votes each.
Cameron Smith and Jack Wighton are two of the contenders to take out this year’s award and have gotten their campaigns off to a perfect start.
Round 1 Dally M Votes
Eels v Bulldogs
Josh Jackson – 3 votes
Clint Gutherson – 2 votes
Reed Mahoney – 1 votes
Raiders v Titans
Jack Wighton – 3 votes
Elliott Whitehead – 2 votes
Josh Papalii – 1 vote
Broncos v Cowboys
Payne Haas – 3 votes
Brodie Croft – 2 votes
Jason Taumalolo – 1 vote
Knights v Warriors
David Klemmer – 3 votes
Mitchell Barnett – 2 votes
Mitchell Pearce – 1 vote
Rabbitohs v Sharks
Liam Knight – 3 votes
Shaun Johnson – 2 votes
Cameron Murray – 1 vote
Panthers v Roosters
Apisai Koroisau – 3 votes
Isaah Yeo – 2 votes
James Fisher-Harris – 1 vote
Storm v Sea Eagles
Cameron Smith – 3 votes
Tui Kamikamica – 2 votes
Jahrome Hughes – 1 vote
Tigers v Dragons
Benji Marshall – 3 votes
David Nofoaluma – 2 votes
Paul Vaughan – 1 vote
Dally M leaderboard
|Payne Haas
|3
|Liam Knight
|3
|Josh Jackson
|3
|Jack Wighton
|3
|David Klemmer
|3
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Benji Marshall
|3
|Apisai Koroisau
|3
|Tui Kamikamica
|2
|Shaun Johnson
|2
|Mitchell Barnett
|2
|Isaah Yeo
|2
|Elliott Whitehead
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Clint Gutherson
|2
|Brodie Croft
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Paul Vaughan
|1
|Mitchell Pearce
|1
|Josh Papalii
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|1
|James Fisher-Harris
|1
|Jahrome Hughes
|1
|Cameron Murray
|1
Seriously?
Josh Jackson was bog average and on the losing team and he got the 3 points.
Did Greenberg pick the 3 points for that game?
Poor Phillip Sami, equal top tackle breaks 10; 233 metres (2nd NRL); 80 post contact metres (3rd NRL) all in a beaten team but can’t even get a point in the Dally M’s….plays for the wrong Club.