MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Cameron Smith of the Storm leads his team onto the field during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on September 21, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The 2020 NRL season kicked off last week and the first round of Dally M votes have been awarded.

Brisbane’s Payne Haas, South Sydney’s Liam Knight, Canterbury’s Josh Jackson, Canberra’s Jack Wighton, Newcastle’s David Klemmer, Melbourne’s Melbourne’s Cameron Smith, Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall and Penrith’s Apisai Koroisau all top the leaderboard with three votes each.

Cameron Smith and Jack Wighton are two of the contenders to take out this year’s award and have gotten their campaigns off to a perfect start.

Round 1 Dally M Votes

Eels v Bulldogs 

Josh Jackson – 3 votes

Clint Gutherson – 2 votes

Reed Mahoney – 1 votes

Raiders v Titans 

Jack Wighton – 3 votes

Elliott Whitehead – 2 votes

Josh Papalii – 1 vote

Broncos v Cowboys 

Payne Haas – 3 votes

Brodie Croft – 2 votes

Jason Taumalolo – 1 vote

Knights v Warriors 

David Klemmer – 3 votes

Mitchell Barnett – 2 votes

Mitchell Pearce – 1 vote

Rabbitohs v Sharks 

Liam Knight – 3 votes

Shaun Johnson – 2 votes

Cameron Murray – 1 vote

Panthers v Roosters

Apisai Koroisau – 3 votes

Isaah Yeo – 2 votes

James Fisher-Harris – 1 vote

Storm v Sea Eagles

Cameron Smith – 3 votes

Tui Kamikamica – 2 votes

Jahrome Hughes – 1 vote

Tigers v Dragons

Benji Marshall – 3 votes

David Nofoaluma – 2 votes

Paul Vaughan – 1 vote

Dally M leaderboard

Payne Haas 3
Liam Knight 3
Josh Jackson 3
Jack Wighton 3
David Klemmer 3
Cameron Smith 3
Benji Marshall 3
Apisai Koroisau 3
Tui Kamikamica 2
Shaun Johnson 2
Mitchell Barnett 2
Isaah Yeo 2
Elliott Whitehead 2
David Nofoaluma 2
Clint Gutherson 2
Brodie Croft 2
Reed Mahoney 1
Paul Vaughan 1
Mitchell Pearce 1
Josh Papalii 1
Jason Taumalolo 1
James Fisher-Harris 1
Jahrome Hughes 1
Cameron Murray 1

 

2 COMMENTS

  1. Seriously?

    Josh Jackson was bog average and on the losing team and he got the 3 points.
    Did Greenberg pick the 3 points for that game?

  2. Poor Phillip Sami, equal top tackle breaks 10; 233 metres (2nd NRL); 80 post contact metres (3rd NRL) all in a beaten team but can’t even get a point in the Dally M’s….plays for the wrong Club.