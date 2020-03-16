The 2020 NRL season kicked off last week and the first round of Dally M votes have been awarded.

Brisbane’s Payne Haas, South Sydney’s Liam Knight, Canterbury’s Josh Jackson, Canberra’s Jack Wighton, Newcastle’s David Klemmer, Melbourne’s Melbourne’s Cameron Smith, Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall and Penrith’s Apisai Koroisau all top the leaderboard with three votes each.

Cameron Smith and Jack Wighton are two of the contenders to take out this year’s award and have gotten their campaigns off to a perfect start.

Round 1 Dally M Votes

Eels v Bulldogs

Josh Jackson – 3 votes

Clint Gutherson – 2 votes

Reed Mahoney – 1 votes

Raiders v Titans

Jack Wighton – 3 votes

Elliott Whitehead – 2 votes

Josh Papalii – 1 vote

Broncos v Cowboys

Payne Haas – 3 votes

Brodie Croft – 2 votes

Jason Taumalolo – 1 vote

Knights v Warriors

David Klemmer – 3 votes

Mitchell Barnett – 2 votes

Mitchell Pearce – 1 vote

Rabbitohs v Sharks

Liam Knight – 3 votes

Shaun Johnson – 2 votes

Cameron Murray – 1 vote

Panthers v Roosters

Apisai Koroisau – 3 votes

Isaah Yeo – 2 votes

James Fisher-Harris – 1 vote

Storm v Sea Eagles

Cameron Smith – 3 votes

Tui Kamikamica – 2 votes

Jahrome Hughes – 1 vote

Tigers v Dragons

Benji Marshall – 3 votes

David Nofoaluma – 2 votes

Paul Vaughan – 1 vote

Dally M leaderboard

