One of the brightest young guns in the game, Billy Magoulias, is tipped to leave the Cronulla Sharks at the end of the 2021 NRL season.

Barely able to get a run in the black, white and blue this season under first John Morris, and then interim coach Josh Hannay, Magoulias is looking to take his career to the next level.

It's been something of a frustrating season for the lock forward, who also has the ability to line up on the edge, at hooker, or in the halves.

He has made 11 appearances this season, but only once has he played more than 40 minutes. He spent a number of weeks out between Round 9 and Round 22, when he returned to the set up, having served as 18th man on seven occasions during that period.

He then played just 16 minutes against the Newcastle Knights, and another four against the Wests Tigers.

The 24-year-old has a total of 16 first grade appearances to his name and should be entering some of the best years of his career, which, according to The Mole on Wide World of Sports has caused many other clubs to reportedly reach out to the lock, who plies his trade in international football for Greece, having represented the country on three occasions in 2018 and 2019.

Magoulias is off-contract at the end of this season in the Shire, and while which clubs are chasing him is unclear at this stage, it's almost certain he won't be in Craig Fitzgibbon's squad when the new coach arrives.

The young lock has only been put back further in the queue by the arrival of Melbourne Storm star Dale Finucane, and St George Illawarra Dragons' former captain, lock and hooker, Cameron McInnes.

Plenty of clubs could use a player like Magoulias, with the Wests Tigers coming in at the head of the list, while the Knights could also use a player of his skill level as the answer to the departing Connor Watson, who has cemented his position at lock in recent weeks.