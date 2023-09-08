The Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters will put their seasons on the line in the NRL's first elimination final on Saturday evening.

This is Zero Tackle's complete guide to the prime time blockbuster.

The contest, controversially scheduled to be played at Cronulla's home ground PointsBet Stadium in the Shire, will kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturdaty, September 8.

How to watch the Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters on TV

The game will be broadcast by both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

The coverage on Channel 9 is on free to air TV and is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

In some markets, you may need to tune into secondary channel 9 Gem to access the game. We reccomend checking your local electronic guides.

If you would prefer to watch on Foxtel, then the game will be shown live on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502 provided you have an active subscription with the sports package.

How to live stream the Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters online

Both channels will also have a live stream of the game online.

Channel 9s coverage will be available at 9Now, which is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Foxtel will live stream their coverage through Kayo Sports, or, for those already with a TV subscription, the Foxtel App is included in most subscriptions.

Key game information: Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters, NRL elimination final

Kick-off: 7:50pm, Saturday, September 9

Venue: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

TV: Fox Sports, Channel 9

Online: Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, 9 Now

Betting: Roosters $1.85, Sharks $1.95

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Overall record: Played 100, Roosters 63, Sharks 35, Drawn 2

Record in finals: Played 2, Roosters 2, Sharks 0

Team lists

Cronulla Sharks

1. Connor Tracey 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 15. Royce Hunt 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Jack Williams 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Oregon Kaufusi 20. Jesse Colquhoun

Reserves: 18. Kayal Iro 19. Daniel Atkinson

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Fetalaiga Pauga 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Fletcher Baker 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Egan Butcher 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton

Reserves: 20. Corey Allan 19. Naufahu Whyte

