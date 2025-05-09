The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the retention of two young and up-and-coming talents as they continue to build their roster for the 2026 NRL season.

Yet to make their NRL first-grade debuts, centre Chris Vea'ila and halfback Niwhai Puru have both agreed to one-year contract extensions with the Sharks until the end of 2026.

"Niwhai and Chris are developing well and have exciting futures ahead of them," Sharks GM of Football Darren Mooney said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They've taken their performances to new levels for Newtown and have been knocking on the door of the NRL. We expect them to keep progressing.”

Named the Player of the Match in the 2024 NSW Cup Grand Final after putting on an incredible performance against the North Sydney Bears, Puru has decided to re-sign after representing the Indigenous All Stars side.

Playing for the Newtown Jets in reserve-grade at the moment, he leads the NSW Cup competition in points this year with seven tries, 27 goals and a match-winning field goal in addition to seven try assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm excited to see where my footy takes me and I'm grateful the club has given me another opportunity to have a crack at my goals," Puru said.

"For the Jets to win last year, it adds depth to what's already successful in our first-grade side.

"I just wanted to start off the year on the right foot. I'm building happily with the boys around me and we're in a very good spot."

On the other hand, Vea'ila's re-signing comes after he scored ten tries in 21 NSW Cup matches for the Newtown Jets last season, including crossing the try-line in the Preliminary Final and Grand Final.

Born in Auckland, he is averaging 84 running metres this season in reserve-grade and will look to make his NRL debut over the next 18 months as he continues to learn from the likes of Mawene Hiroti, Siosifa Talakai, Jesse Ramien, Sione Katoa and Ronaldo Mulitalo.

"It means a lot. We've got a good crew and I feel like we're building towards something special here, so I'm happy to be a part of it," Vea'ila said

"Hopefully, I can get a debut this year and just build from that. I'd like to thank my family. They've been supporting me the whole journey.”

Cronulla Sharks Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Liam Ison

2. Sione Katoa

3. Jesse Ramien

4. Kayal Iro

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Braydon Trindall

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Oregon Kaufusi

11. Briton Nikora

12. Teig Wilton

13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange

14. Braden Hamlin-Uele

15. Siosifa Talakai

16. Thomas Hazelton

17. Jesse Colquhoun

Rest of squad

18. Michael Gabrael

19. Hohepa Puru

20. Tuku Hau Tapuha

21. Niwhai Puru

22. Chris Vea'ila

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.