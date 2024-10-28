Cronulla Sharks forward Briton Nikora is reportedly involved in deep talks with the NRL team over a new contract as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

A quality edge back-rower playing alongside Nicho Hynes, Nikora has been a key factor behind the Sharks success, as well as fellow teammate and second-rower Teig Wilton on the other side of the field.

Able to hit the holes with ease and offload the ball when needed, the 26-year-old is in the 'prime' of his career and would easily be considered as one of the top five back-rowers in the competition alongside the likes of Liam Martin, Jaydn Su'a and Eliesa Katoa.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Cronulla Sharks are in deep talks with Nikora to keep him at the club for another three seasons until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The reports to retain the 12-time New Zealand Kiwis international come as he is free to speak with rival clubs from November 1 and is bound to catch the attention of several rival teams due to his skill on the edge of the field.

In his 25 appearances in 2024, Nikora had ten tries, 11 line breaks, 12 line-break assists, 25 offloads and is tackling at almost 91% efficiency. He's also averaging 89 running metres per game.

None of those numbers individually scream out at you, but combined it's fair to say that Nikora had a wonderful season in Sharks colours and fails to garner the attention or accolades he really deserves.

One of many players off-contract at the club, his potential re-signing in the coming weeks will see the club officials and Craig Fitzgibbon turn their attention to retaining the likes of Braydon Trindall and Ronaldo Mulitalo.

In particular, Mulitalo has revealed that he will test the open market and explore his options, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

According to AAP, the New Zealand international has indicated to the Sharks that he wants to test the open market and will be free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.

It is understood that he hopes to stay with the club he's called home for five years and there has been no indication that Cronulla want Mulitalo to leave.

Despite this, they have yet to initiate talks about extending his contract and it is highly likely that either Mulitalo or Sione Katoa will leave in the coming season as Sam Stonestreet continues to progress through the club's ranks.