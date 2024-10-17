As always, we start with the boring option. Right now, there is every chance Mulitalo stays in black, white and blue and is just looking for a bump in salary.

Mulitalo just feels like a Shark for life. Every time he scores he thumps the badge and yells out to the crowd. I suppose he could do that while wearing any jersey, but he just feels a Shark lifer.

He played in the Sharks SG ball side and went through Flegg and NSW Cup before becoming one of the competition's elite wingers in the top grade.

Those who don't know his off field goings on, Ronaldo is super involved in the local community and is almost a complete opposite to the "pest" we see on field.

Mulitalo is well within his rights to ask to be paid market value. That said, with Sam Stonestreet nipping at the heels of a regular First Grade spot, it all comes down to what the Sharks are willing to pay.

As a Sharks fan and a huge fan of the freakish winger, I would be broken if Mulitalo was to run out for another side in 2026. If his wage demands are within reason, there's no reason he can't remain a Shark for a long, long time to come.