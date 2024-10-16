Cronulla Sharks' try-scoring machine Ronaldo Mulitalo is set to test the open market and explore his options, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The 24-year-old winger has delivered some career-best performances in recent seasons and has a bright future ahead of him.

One of the competition's best outside backs, Mulitalo, along with many other stars in the game, will be off-contract and open to offers in the coming weeks.

According to AAP, the New Zealand international has indicated to the Sharks that he wants to test the open market and will be free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.

It is understood that he hopes to stay with the club he's called home for five years and there has been no indication that Cronulla want Mulitalo to leave,

Despite this, they have yet to initiate talks about extending his contract and it is highly likely that either Mulitalo or Sione Katoa will leave in the coming season as Sam Stonestreet continues to progress through the club's ranks.

Several key players, including five-eighth Braydon Trindall, edge forward Briton Nikora, and captain Cameron McInnes, are also approaching the end of their contract, which leaves the Sharks with several big decisions to make before November 1.

Mulitalo enters free agency at a critical time, with significant movement expected among top-tier outside backs in the coming open-market period and has made 110 NRL appearances for the Cronulla Sharks, scoring an impressive 83 tries over six seasons.