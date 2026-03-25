The Cronulla Sharks have announced the re-signing of head coach Craig Fitzgibbon until the end of 2029.\n\nFitzgibbon took over in 2022 and since then has seen the Sharks embedded in the finals campaign year-by-year. \n\nHe is the third-longest standing Sharks coach with 108 NRL games of trade, with that number increasing over the next three years.\n\nFitzgibbon had this to say about his recent extension.\n\n"We have a talented and hard-working playing group, outstanding staff and we've received strong support for what we are trying to achieve from the Board, led by Steve Mace, and from Dino Mezzatesta and the management team," Fitzgibbon said.\n\n"I'm grateful for the opportunity and stability with our staff, and I'm excited to continue our development together.\n\n"The journey is ongoing, I have faith in what we are doing and what we've been able to achieve so far and look forward to creating stronger connections and a successful environment, both for this current season and for the years to come".\n\nSharks chairman Steve Mace also chimed in on the extension to Fitzgibbon, saying that he is pleased to have him stay on board and build towards a premiership goal.\n\n"Myself, the Board and senior management are confident in our belief that Craig is the man to drive the club towards a second NRL premiership," Mace began.\n\n"Fitzy has already positioned the Sharks as a consistent contender in the NRL competition, the four finals appearances, including two prelim finals under his control, an indication of how close we are.\n\n"With his drive to succeed, the culture and squad he has built, alongside the coaching and support team he has assembled, and we have no doubt he is the man to take us forward and to take that next step," Mace said.\n\nFitzgibbon boasts a win rate of 67 wins and 41 losses, resulting in 62 per cent win rate over his current tenure.\n\nIt is also the highest win rate percentage of any Sharks coach who has spent time in the Shire long-term.