Stephen Crichton will take the field for the Panthers on Sunday night's 2023 Grand Final, however, the centre is torn between representing either Australia or Samoa later in the year.

A member of Samoa's 2022 Rugby League World Cup roster last year, one which made the World Cup Final, Crichton is set to represent Samoa at the end of the year and will be coached by club assistant coach Ben Gardiner.

However, the 2023 Dally M Centre of the Year could very well make the current Kangaroos team, especially with injuries to Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham, Tom Trbojevic and other absences like the international retirement of Jack Wighton and the question mark surrounding Valentine Holmes.

NRL-accredited agent Liam Ayoub spoke about the long-term issue of his client's international eligibility- an issue that will continue to affect what nation he is selected for at the present time and in the future.

“Stephen is a proud Samoan and thoroughly enjoyed his time at the World Cup,” Ayoub told News Corp.

“At this stage, he's committed to them.

“However, he is qualified to play for Australia and has always been driven to wear the green and gold since playing all his junior footy in Penrith.

“It's a decision he and his family will have to make one day. Right now his sole focus is winning a third grand final with the Panthers.”

A key piece of the Panthers' past two Grand Final victories, Crichton will be looking to farewell the Penrith faithful with yet another title win as he joins the Canterbury Bulldogs next season, linking up with former teammates Matt Burton and Villiame Kikau and ex-assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo.