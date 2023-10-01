LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Stephen Crichton (l) of Samoa celebrates kicking the winning drop goal as England captain Sam Tomkins (r) looks on dejectedl during the Rugby League World Cup Semi-Final match between England/Papua New Guinea and Tonga/Samoa at Emirates Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Stephen Crichton will take the field for the Panthers on Sunday night's 2023 Grand Final, however, the centre is torn between representing either Australia or Samoa later in the year.

A member of Samoa's 2022 Rugby League World Cup roster last year, one which made the World Cup Final, Crichton is set to represent Samoa at the end of the year and will be coached by club assistant coach Ben Gardiner.

However, the 2023 Dally M Centre of the Year could very well make the current Kangaroos team, especially with injuries to Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham, Tom Trbojevic and other absences like the international retirement of Jack Wighton and the question mark surrounding Valentine Holmes.

NRL-accredited agent Liam Ayoub spoke about the long-term issue of his client's international eligibility- an issue that will continue to affect what nation he is selected for at the present time and in the future.

“Stephen is a proud Samoan and thoroughly enjoyed his time at the World Cup,” Ayoub told News Corp.

“At this stage, he's committed to them.

“However, he is qualified to play for Australia and has always been driven to wear the green and gold since playing all his junior footy in Penrith.

“It's a decision he and his family will have to make one day. Right now his sole focus is winning a third grand final with the Panthers.”

A key piece of the Panthers' past two Grand Final victories, Crichton will be looking to farewell the Penrith faithful with yet another title win as he joins the Canterbury Bulldogs next season, linking up with former teammates Matt Burton and Villiame Kikau and ex-assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Stephen Crichton of the Panthers celebrates with Paul Momirovski of the Panthers after winning the 2021 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on October 03, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)