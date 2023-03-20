The Cronulla Sharks are set for a massive boost as they prepare to face St George Illawarra, with head coach Craig Fitzgibbon confirming Nicho Hynes will be back on deck.

Despite the Dally M medallist's absence, Cronulla have started the season with their heads above water, a nine-point loss to the Rabbitohs before beating Parramatta in Mitchell Moses' 200th, eventually returning to the loser's circle against the Raiders.

Replacement half Braydon Trindall has been instrumental in guiding Cronulla over the past three weeks, kicking numerous 40/20s and setting up tries in the process, and will be hard to leave out this weekend.

The rookie did pick up a minor ankle injury, momentarily handing the kicking duties to Siosifa Talakai, however played the remainder of the match. Craig Fitzgibbon has been impressed by Trindall's efforts, but confirmed Hynes will be welcomed back on Sunday night.

"Yeah, he hurt his ankle tonight, so we'll see where he's at, but Nicho's coming into the team," Fitzgibbon said in the post-match press conference.

"Braydon's done exceptional. that's why we re-signed him, we believe in him for the future. How long can a young half stay up at that level is another debate.

"He'll be part of our team, whether it's a utility, but we'll get to team selections later in the week.

"What he's done, we had confidence in him. That's why we've shown the trust to re-sign him."

When directly grilled over Hynes' return, the sophomore-season coach kept it short and sweet.

"Yeah, he is, yeah."

Cronulla won close to 70% of games that Nicho featured in last season and will be busting to get the star halfback back on the field as soon as possible and ensure the club doesn't slip to a 1-3 start to the year.