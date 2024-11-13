Melbourne Storm GM of Football Frank Ponissi, otherwise known as Craig Bellamy's right-hand man, has confirmed his long-term future after links with the Brisbane Broncos and Collingwood Magpies in the AFL competition.

Regarded as the architect of the Melbourne Storm's success, Ponissi has been an influential figure at the Storm for over a decade and has helped them win four premierships and reach the NRL Finals series in the last 14 seasons.

After catching the interest of the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL and Collingwood Magpies in the AFL competitions, Ponissi has extended his tenure with the Storm by inking a five-year extension until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

“I thoroughly enjoy and am highly motivated by the people that I work with, and I very much want to be part of continued success with the club,” Ponissi said.

“I am also exceptionally passionate and very excited about driving our Pathways Program that we commenced just over 12 months ago.”

Known for his expertise in player development and strategy, Ponissi is highly respected in the rugby league world. This year, he established a Victorian pathways program, building a stronger connection from the grassroots to the elite level.

He has also overseen the introduction of the Storm's male pathways and junior representative programs.