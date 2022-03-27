North Queensland young gun Jeremiah Nanai is reportedly set to pledge his allegiance to Queensland, with the Cowboys forward destined to reach a State of Origin calibre in the near future.

Touted as one of the competition's most exciting second-rowers, Nanai was born in New Zealand and raised in Cairns, prompting a tug-of-war for the exciting teenager.

Also capable of featuring for Samoa at this year's Rugby League World Cup, Nanai isn't short on representative options as multiple allegiances surround the youngster.

Having moved to Queensland prior to his 13th birthday, Nanai is deemed eligible to represent the Maroons, and could decide to do so over donning a Kiwis jumper.

According to News Corp, Nanai has reportedly been listed to play for Australia in his NRL registration contract, however a final decision is yet to be made by the Cowboy himself.

“I’ve spoken to Jeremiah and he has mentioned he would like to play for Queensland, but nothing is official at this stage,” Nanai's manager Sam Ayoub said.

“Jeremiah’s parents are from New Zealand and Samoa and he wants to talk to them first before making a final decision.

“At the moment, there’s no rush for Jeremiah, his primary focus is playing well for the Cowboys and cementing himself in the NRL before he worries about representative football.”

Nanai's representative future isn't the only looming decision for the 19-year-old, with NRL clubs understood to be circling the promising forward.

The Tigers have been linked to Nanai's services in recent weeks, with offers potentially being valued north of $1 million. The venture club may have competition for Nanai however, with as many as five clubs linked as keen suitors.

Nanai has played just six games in the NRL since making his debut last year, adding a further two appearances to his tally so far this season in starting on the edge for Todd Payten.

Pairing with Tom Gilbert in the front row on Sunday, Nanai will be on show against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium for the Cowboys' Round 3 clash.