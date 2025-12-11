The North Queensland Cowboys continue to finalise their squad ahead of the 2026 season, confirming the departure of a seasoned utility.

With 115 NRL games under his belt, Karl Lawton has been granted an immediate release from the final year of his contract to take up an opportunity in the UK Super League.

It was reported by All Out Rugby League that Hull KR was interested in securing the 30-year-old's services for next season.

2025 marked Lawton's 10th season in the NRL, having also played for the Manly Sea Eagles, New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans.

However, he only managed 11 appearances for the Townsville side, failing to cement himself in the team.

Cowboys General Manager of Football, Michael Luck, gave his best wishes to Lawton ahead of his next chapter.