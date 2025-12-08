Less than a month after being linked with an exit from the North Queensland Cowboys, utility forward Karl Lawton has reportedly attracted the interest of a named overseas club as his future in the NRL looks set to come to an end.

Failing to reach expectations in the 2025 NRL season, which saw them finish out of the finals race and in 12th place on the ladder, the Cowboys are set to make mass changes to their roster over the next few years as Todd Payten looks to keep his head coaching job.

While most of the reports coming out of Townsville focus on Jaxon Purdue's playing future and whether he will remain at the Cowboys or not, teammate Karl Lawton's time at the club looks set to come to a close.

Told that he can explore other opportunities, All Out Rugby League reports that Super League outfit Hull KR have expressed an interest in his services.

Although he is contracted for another 12 months at the Cowboys until the end of the 2026 season, the overseas side is understood to be confident that the Queensland club will release him and they will be able to have him play for them for the start of next season.

This comes after he made 11 appearances for the Cowboys in his first season with the club, following previous stints with the Manly Sea Eagles (2021-24), New Zealand Warriors (2018-20), and Gold Coast Titans (2016-17).

One of 15 players at the club that are currently on the open market and free to speak with rival teams, the 29-year-old is coming to the backend of his playing career and has recorded a total of 115 appearances and 14 tries since his debut in 2016 against the Warriors.