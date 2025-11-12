A utility forward for the North Queensland Cowboys is reportedly being linked with an exit from the club and could potentially find himself departing the NRL competition sooner than expected.

Failing to reach expectations in the 2025 NRL season, which saw them finish out of the finals race and in 12th place on the ladder, the Cowboys are set to make mass changes to their roster over the next few years as Todd Payten looks to keep his head coaching job.

While all the reports coming out of Townsville are about the uncertain future of Jaxon Purdue and whether or not he will extend his time with the club, another Cowboys player could be on the move.

Despite being contracted with the team for a further 12 months until the end of 2026, League Express reports that utility forward Karl Lawton has been told that he can explore other opportunities and has been in talks with multiple clubs in the Super League.

This comes after he made 11 appearances for the Cowboys in his first season with the club, following previous stints with the Manly Sea Eagles (2021-24), New Zealand Warriors (2018-20), and Gold Coast Titans (2016-17).

One of 15 players that are currently on the open market and free to speak with rival teams, the 29-year-old is coming to the backend of his playing career and has recorded a total of 115 appearances and 14 tries since his debut in 2016 against the Warriors.